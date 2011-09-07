* Genzyme apologized for Fabrazyme shipment delay
* August doses to be shipped in September
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Genzyme, the U.S. biotech
unit of French drugmaker Sanofi SA (SASY.PA), failed to ship
rare disease drug Fabrazyme in August despite telling doctors
and patients the shipment would be prompt.
U.S. drug regulators made public on Wednesday letters from
Genzyme dated Aug. 25 and 26 in which the company apologized to
healthcare providers and Fabry disease sufferers for "any
confusion and disruption" caused by the delay. The regulators
also released letters dated July 25 and 26 promising to ship
the August allocations on time.
"At the time of that (July) communication, all indications
were that we would be able to ship Fabrazyme promptly," Genzyme
said in the letters posted on the Food and Drug Administration
website. "However, shortly after that communication we
experienced an unexpected delay related to our quality release
process and were not able to ship Fabrazyme as expected."
The company said it expected to ship the August allocation
for patients taking the drug, but not until September. Genzyme
also expected to ship this month's allocation and would issue
an update on the shipment's status in mid-September.
Fabrazyme is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited
disorder that affects about 5,000 to 10,000 people worldwide.
Genzyme has been working to recover from severe shortages of
the drug caused by a viral plant contamination in 2009.
To read Genzyme's letter, see r.reuters.com/xaj63s.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; editing by Andre Grenon)