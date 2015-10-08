PARIS Oct 8 Genzyme, the rare disease unit of
French drug company Sanofi, said on Thursday five-year
investigational data from the extension study of its medication
Lemtrada, sold in Europe and the United States, had shown
positive results for patients with relapsing remitting multiple
sclerosis.
"The (positive) effects (...) observed in the two-year
trials were maintained through three additional years in the
extension study (years three, four and five)," Genzyme said in a
statement.
The results will be presented at a Congress of the European
Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis
(ECTRIMS) in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday.
Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, autoimmune condition which
affects more than 2.5 million people worldwide and up to around
500,000 in the United States. It attacks the central nervous
system and can cause muscle weakness, pain and cognitive
difficulties.
Genzyme hopes to grow in the multiple sclerosis field with
the help of new products developed in-house but also through
acquisitions in a market where it competes with companies such
as U.S. Biogen, Switzerland's Novartis and
Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
Swiss group Roche unveiled positive results for a
new drug aimed at tackling multiple sclerosis in both the
progressive form of the disease and more common relapsing forms
in September.
On Wednesday, Sanofi and Genzyme said another drug for
multiple sclerosis, Aubagio, had also recorded positive data.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, editing by David Evans)