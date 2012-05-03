* First quarter net profit rises to 279.7 mln pesos

* Revenues up 9.3 pct to 4.480 bln pesos

* Negative free cash flow at 2 bln pesos in first quarter (Adds details on revenues, negative free cash flow)

MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican home building company Corporacion Geo reported a 5 percent annual rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as sales climbed in early 2012.

The company said profit rose to 279.7 million pesos ($22 million), from 266 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue was up 9.3 percent to 4.480 billion pesos from 4.098 billion in the first three months of 2011.

Geo recorded a negative free cash flow of 2.064 billion pesos in the quarter.

($1 =12.8035 pesos) (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)