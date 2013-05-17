PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY May 17 Mexican homebuilder Geo said on Friday the Mexican branch of Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia has begun legal proceedings to seek payments it is owed.
Geo, which is struggling with weak home sales, said the payments to Scotiabank were worth less than 0.5 percent of the debt the company is trying to restructure, as reported in April.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 10 Airline operators cut some routes between China and South Korea as the fallout spread on Friday from a diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile defense system regardless of Beijing's objections.
* Ruling triggers unprecedented snap election to elect new president