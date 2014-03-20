Dollar General's sales jump 13.7 pct
March 16 U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported a 13.7 percent increase in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by higher spending at its stores driven by strong demand for home products.
MEXICO CITY, March 20 Mexican homebuilder Geo , which has struggled under a heavy debt load and slumping home sales, on Thursday said it had filed for a pre-agreed bankruptcy with the support of the majority of its creditors.
Geo, once Mexico's biggest homebuilder with sales of 55,485 homes in 2012, stopped making debt payments last year. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Dave Graham)
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazilian financial technology company Creditas Soluções Financeiras Ltda tapped the asset-backed debt market to raise 50 million reais (US$16 million) for auto loan refinancing, its chief executive said, an area shunned by traditional lenders after soaring delinquencies.
MUNICH, March 16 German investigators searched Audi offices for a second day on Thursday in connection with the emissions scandal still rocking parent Volkswagen, according to the Munich prosecutor's office.