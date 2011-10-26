* Net profit falls to 359 mln pesos on financing costs

Oct 26 Mexican homebuilder Corporacion GEO (GEOB.MX) on Wednesday reported a 1.6 percent dip in profits during the third quarter when it was hit by foreign exchange losses.

GEO's third-quarter net profit was 359 million pesos ($26 million), down from 365 million pesos a year ago.

Financing costs rose to 189 million pesos from 154 million last year because of currency and derivatives losses, the firm said. Mexico's peso sank more than 15 percent in the third quarter in its worst tumble since the 2008 credit crisis.

The Mexico City-based company, which focuses on the low-income housing market, reported quarterly revenues of 5.013 billion pesos, up 9 percent from 4.586 billion in the July to September period last year. ($1 = 13.3590) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)