UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 10 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
* Says plans to dispose a mining firm to its controlling shareholder for 410 million yuan (66.90 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rFVvW3
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1284 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources