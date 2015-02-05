UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp
* Says plans to acquire up to 600 million yuan ($95.98 million) worth of A-shares of Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1C2Kk1f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2516 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.