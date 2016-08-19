Wells Fargo replaces asset-based lending head
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs will resign, according to a bank spokesman.
CHICAGO Aug 19 Private prison operator Geo Group Inc expects no financial impact in 2016 from the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to phase out the use of private prisons, the company said.
The company currently operates five prison facilities for the Department of Justice, executives said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
Jan 30 A federal appeals court on Monday narrowed the range of documents that the U.S. government must turn over to investors suing over its August 2012 decision to seize the profits of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.