* Says continues to explore acquisitions in Greater China

* Shares up 11 percent

Nov 23 Chinese internet firm Geong International has dropped plans to buy Hong Kong-based online marketing company Adbeyond, blaming the continued instability in financial markets.

The AIM-listed firm, which supports the financial services, telecoms, manufacturing and automotive sectors, added that it no longer needed to raise $8 million through a convertible secured loan stock.

Geong had said in July that it would buy Adbeyond for about 10 million pounds to strengthen its position in China.

Adbeyond, which trades as 'Guru Online' focusing on online advertising and social media marketing, generated sales of 3.1 million pounds in fiscal 2011.

Geong, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was in talks with the vendors of Adbeyond regarding the terms of the termination of the deal.

However, the company said it would continue to explore other acquisition opportunities in Greater China.

According to the company's website, Geong is looking for the possible acquisition of social networking and mobile internet applications companies.

"It (the board) will continue to seek suitable targets which will support its organic growth strategy, remaining aware, however, that the funding...will remain difficult whilst the equity and financial markets remain as they are," the company said in the statement.

Shares of Geong, whose clients include Shanghai General Motors, Haier Group, Lenovo, China Mobile and China Telecom, were up 11 percent at 25 pence at 1200 GMT.

Shares of the company, valued at 8 million pounds, have lost 64 percent of their value since it announced the Adbeyond deal. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)