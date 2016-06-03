GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar steady as Fed stands pat
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts after Fed statement, adds quote)
SANTIAGO, June 3 Chile's SMA environmental regulator said on Friday it was investigating Latin America-focused oil and gas explorer GeoPark Ltd for alleged violations, including fracking activities without having the necessary permits.
Inspections in 2014 and 2015 of GeoPark's hydrocarbon project in the Fell block, located in the southern Magallanes region, detected "hydraulic fracturing activities in different wells, without the environmental permits required by law for this type of activity," the regulator said.
GeoPark is also accused of having faulty systems in place for avoiding soil erosion and managing spills of hazardous materials, and of damaging archaeological findings.
GeoPark has 10 days to present a compliance plan to the SMA or 15 days to present a legal defense. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts after Fed statement, adds quote)
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday delayed a committee vote on President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency after the panel's Democrats boycotted the meeting, saying that nominee Scott Pruitt doubts the science of climate change.
* OPEC delivers 82 pct of pledged supply cut -Reuters survey (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)