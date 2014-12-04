(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 4 "Warning lights are flashing over
the global economy," Britain's finance minister, George Osborne,
told a packed House of Commons on Wednesday during the last
major economic debate of the current parliament.
Osborne was getting his excuses in early as parliament
prepares for a general election in May 2015. "Japan is in
recession, the euro zone is stagnating, and the geopolitical
risks are rising," according to Osborne, who warned that
forecasts for Britain's growth had been downgraded as a result
("Autumn Statement" Dec 3, 2014).
The first two threats are self-explanatory, but the
"geopolitical risks" to Britain's recovery are mysterious. I
have spent most of my working career on international economic
and political issues, and I have no idea what Osborne actually
meant by this phrase.
The biggest threat to Britain's economy at present is
without doubt the slowdown in the euro zone economy, which is
its largest trading partner. But it is not clear whether Osborne
included political and economic problems in the European Union
in his idea of geopolitical risk or not (the text implies a
distinction between economic problems in Japan and the EU on the
one hand and political risks in the rest of the world on the
other).
Geopolitical risk has become a convenient catch-all to
describe problems overseas. It can encompass everything from
wars, insurrections and sanctions to recessions, debt defaults,
expropriations, financial crises, epidemics and more.
The term is so broad as to be meaningless. Each of these
events poses a specific and different type of threat to national
security and economic well-being. Lumping them together actually
makes the risks harder to analyse and understand.
It also encourages policymakers, analysts and journalists to
blame problems at home on a rise or fall in the general level of
geopolitical risk, like a thermometer, through a mechanism which
is never explained.
Policymakers like to talk about geopolitical risk in the
same way central bankers invoke "uncertainty" to explain
economic underperformance and why they are unsure about their
forecasts.
In this lexicon, geopolitical risks are almost always
"elevated" in the same way that the economic and financial
outlook is more often than not "unusually uncertain".
As a simple matter of arithmetic, geopolitical risks cannot
be elevated most of the time, any more than the outlook can
usually be unusually uncertain.
NORMAL STATE OF AFFAIRS
Geopolitical risk and uncertainty are part of the normal
condition of affairs. There is no reason to believe that the
current level of risk and uncertainty is any higher than in past
decades.
U.S. Presidents Reagan, both Bushes, Carter, Nixon, Johnson,
Kennedy, Eisenhower and Truman would fiercely dispute the idea
that current geopolitical risks are higher than the challenges
they had to face in the 1980s, 1970s, 1960s and 1950s.
To take just a few examples of the problems they had to deal
with: 9/11; SARS; two wars between the United States and Iraq;
the Asian financial crisis; the Iran-Iraq war; the Iranian
revolution and hostage crisis; Latin America's debt default; the
Soviet invasions of Afghanistan, Czechoslovakia and Hungary; the
Arab oil embargo; the Cuban missile crisis; the Berlin airlift;
and full-scale wars in Vietnam and Korea.
Turbulence and crisis, not peace and stability, are the norm
in the global system. To blame economic and financial problems
at home on "geopolitical risk" is to say the economy is not
growing faster because history is unfolding in the rest of the
world.
There is no obvious connection between geopolitical risks,
economic growth and asset values. The supposed golden era of
U.S. economic growth in the 1950s and 1960s coincided with major
wars in Korea and Vietnam and a confrontation with the Soviet
Union, which culminated in the Cuban missile crisis.
Researchers have not found a clear empirical link between
world politics and the performance of the U.S. stock market.
Even major events, such as the Cuban missile crisis, have had
little or no impact on market valuations. Major stock market
crashes have often occurred in periods of relative international
calm.
There is no question international events can have a major
impact on economic and financial performance at home. But unless
the type of risk and the transmission mechanism is specified, it
becomes impossible to make the connection properly.
In drafting his text, Osborne's speech writer probably had
in mind a range of current international problems from the
outbreak of Ebola in West Africa and the conflict between Russia
and Ukraine to the fighting in Iraq and Syria and the threat of
terrorism.
But it is not clear which of these threats he thought
affected Britain's economy or how. Oil prices, often cited as a
barometer of global political risk, have actually fallen 40
percent since late June. That drop should actually be a source
of stimulus in the global economy and suggests the level of
political threat is not especially high at the moment.
The bottom line is that "geopolitical risk" is not a useful
or meaningful concept when speaking about international events
and their consequences for the economy and financial markets.
This is one instance when greater precision is vital to
analysis. It is more useful to talk about the specific and
different challenges posed by war, sanctions, epidemics and
financial crises.
It is time to retire the concept of "geopolitical risk" in
favour of specifying those events that are thought to pose a
threat, and how, to the economy and financial markets at home.
