UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
April 25 Halcón Resources Corp said it will buy GeoResources Inc for about $973.1 million in cash and stock to gain access to liquids plays in the United States.
GeoResources shareholders will receive $20 in cash and 1.932 Halcón Resources shares for each share they own.
Halcón Resources closed at $9.3 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange while GeoResources closed at $30.77 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform