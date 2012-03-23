March 23 Tate George, a former National
Basketball Association player who held himself out as the chief
executive of a real estate firm, was indicted on four counts of
wire fraud for allegedly running a $2 million Ponzi scheme
targeting former professional athletes, prosecutors said.
Friday's indictment by a Newark, New Jersey, grand jury came
six months after George, 43, was charged with one count of wire
fraud.
George will be arraigned at a future date and faces as much
as 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count. The
indictment was announced by U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New
Jersey.
Thomas Ashley, a lawyer for George, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Prosecutors said George collected more than $2 million
between 2005 and 2011 for his firm, the George Group, from
investors who believed their money would be used to buy and
develop real estate projects.
Instead, prosecutors said George used the money to repay
earlier investors and spent some on home improvement projects,
child support payments, restaurant meals, clothing and gas.
The George Group had virtually no income-generating
operations, although the defendant claimed to have more than
$500 million of assets under management, prosecutors said.
George was a 1990 first-round draft pick for the New Jersey
Nets. The guard played three seasons with the Nets and three
games with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Previously, he was a star player at the University of
Connecticut. He is remembered for catching a long inbounds pass
and hitting a 15-foot jump shot with one second left to give the
Huskies a victory over Clemson in the third round of the 1990
NCAA basketball tournament.
The case is U.S. v. George, U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey, No. 11-mj-03197.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon)