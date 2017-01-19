Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's
largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman
Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive,
effective immediately.
CEO Paviter Binning will leave the company to become special
adviser to the Weston Family, Canada's second wealthiest, at its
private company Wittington Investments Ltd.
Galen G. Weston became chairman of George Weston when his
father, Galen Weston, stepped down in September.
George Weston dates back to the late 19th century when the
Weston Family opened a bread factory in Toronto. Its businesses
now include a major stake in grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd.
Galen G. Weston will continue in his role as chairman and
CEO of Loblaw, George Weston said.
