LONDON Dec 23 British singer George
Michael is back home in London and expected to give a brief news
conference outside his home in the north of the city, Michael's
publicist said on Friday.
"He is going to make a statement outside his house at 3
p.m." a spokeswoman said.
The 48-year-old former Wham! frontman was discharged from a
Vienna hospital on Thursday after weeks of treatment for severe
pneumonia.
Michael, whose chart-topping hits as a solo artist include
"Faith" and "Careless Whisper" postponed a series of concerts
and was taken into hospital in Vienna last month.
The Grammy award-winning singer first found fame in the
1980s with Wham! before going on to pursue a successful solo
career. He has sold an estimated 100 million records and has a
personal fortune estimated at 90 million pounds ($141 million).
($1 = 0.6384 British pounds)
