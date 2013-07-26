By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, July 26 George Phydias Mitchell, a
petroleum engineer who transformed the natural gas industry by
using hydraulic fracturing to pull the fuel out of shale
formations, died of natural causes at the age of 94 on Friday.
A native of Galveston, Texas, who rose from modest means to
become a billionaire philanthropist, he was the chairman and
chief executive officer of Mitchell Energy & Development Corp,
which was sold to Devon Energy Corp for $3.5 billion in
2002.
His death was announced on the website of his foundation.
Born in 1919, he rose to become a successful wildcatter - a
person who drills exploratory wells in areas not known to hold
oil - after being raised by a father he described as a
hardscrabble gambler and small-time entrepreneur. His parents
were Greek immigrants.
Mitchell drilled for natural gas in a rock formation known
as the Barnett Shale in north Texas where the first successful
application of hydraulic fracturing, also referred to as
fracking, resulted in the viable production of natural gas.
Fracking, in which sand, water and other fluids are blasted
into rock formations at high pressure to unlock trapped oil and
gas, has vastly changed the U.S. energy supply outlook. The
rapid growth in crude production from shale has led to some to
predict North America could be energy independent by the end of
this decade. The practice has drawn criticism from
environmentalists who fear the chemicals used to crack the rock
can harm the environment.
Mitchell worked on the technology for 17 years and suffered
numerous setbacks before it became commercially viable when he
was nearly 80.
"George Mitchell was a true visionary and a pioneer," said
Larry Nichols, the executive chairman of Devon Energy and a
friend of Mitchell's. "He leaves a legacy that is spreading
worldwide - one that for decades to come will be known as the
shale revolution."
Mike Yeager, the former CEO of BHP Billiton Petroleum
said all of the oil and gas from shale now being
produced in the United States "comes from the work of George
Mitchell."
Mitchell, a veteran of World War II, was also a real estate
developer.
In 1974 he created the Woodlands, a 25,000-acre forested
community filled with parks and a 1.4 mile long manmade canal,
located about 30 miles north of Houston.
The Woodlands now has a population of more than 100,000 and
is home to corporations including Anadarko Petroleum Corp
. The world's largest publicly traded oil company, Exxon
Mobil Corp, is building a 385-acre campus in the area to
accommodate 10,000 employees.
Mitchell, whose wealth was estimated at $2 billion by
Forbes, supported a number of causes ranging from the arts to
educational initiatives and worked to promote the sustainability
of natural gas through his Texas-based foundation.
He raised 10 children with his wife Cynthia Woods Mitchell
who died in 2009. In 2011, Mitchell signed the Giving Pledge
sponsored by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates, making
public his intent that the majority of wealth should be donated
to charitable causes.