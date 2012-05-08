* Q1 Adj EPS C$0.89 vs C$1.07
* Sales up 1.1 pct at C$7.22 billion
* Results hurt by higher costs at Loblaw
(Adds results from baking division)
May 8 Canadian food producer and distributor
George Weston Ltd reported lower adjusted earnings on
Tuesday, hurt by higher costs at its grocery affiliate Loblaw
Cos Ltd.
The company said those higher costs at Loblaw, which
included transportation, had not been completely passed on to
customers in the quarter.
Sales at Weston Foods, the company's baking business, rose
3.7 percent to C$425 million in the quarter, helped by currency
fluctuations and prices that rose 4.2 percent, even as volumes
fell 1.3 percent.
Adjusted operating income from the division, which produces
fresh and frozen baked goods at 40 facilities in North America,
rose to C$59 million from C$57 million in the same quarter last
year.
Last week, Loblaw's earnings came in below analyst
expectations. Canada's biggest grocer has warned that spending
on a program to upgrade its information technology and boost
productivity will hurt earnings in the first half of 2012.
Margins at Canadian grocers are already under pressure as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc rapidly expands its grocery
offerings in the country.
George Weston's adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended
March 24 fell to 89 Canadian cents a share from C$1.07 a year
earlier.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders, including the
impact of a forward sale agreement for shares of Loblaw and
other items, rose to C$124 million (US$125 million), or 89
Canadian cents a share, from C$105 million, or 74 Canadian
cents.
Sales rose 1.1 percent to C$7.22 billion.
(US$1 = $1 Canadian)
(Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by John Picinich)