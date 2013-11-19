Nov 19 George Weston Ltd : * Reports 2013 third quarter results(2) * Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$1.38 from continuing operations * Q3 sales rose 2.1 percent to C$10.38 billion * Q3 earnings per share view C$1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says Weston foods expects moderate fourth quarter sales growth * FY adjusted operating margin is expected to decline by an amount about equal