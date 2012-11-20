Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 George Weston Ltd, the Canadian food producer and distributor that owns a majority of the Loblaw Cos Ltd grocery chain, boosted its dividend on Tuesday even as its quarterly profit dropped.
Net earnings for the quarter ended Oct. 6 fell to C$243 million ($244 million), or C$1.07 a diluted share, from C$351 million, or C$1.93, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped 1.0 percent to C$10.16 billion.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.