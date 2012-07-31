BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
July 31 Canadian food producer and distributor George Weston Ltd, majority owner of grocer Loblaw Cos Inc, reported a 15 percent fall in second-quarter profit as higher costs dragged Loblaw profit.
Loblaw, Canada's biggest grocer, last week reported lower quarterly profit on sluggish sales growth and higher expenses.
George Weston's net income fell to C$196 million ($195.46 million), or 98 Canadian cents per share, from C$230 million, or C$1.08 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.06 per basic share, down from C$1.34 per basic share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose to C$7.63 billion from C$7.53 billion, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.0028 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.