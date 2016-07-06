BRIEF-Atenor sells building in Budapest to private hungarian investors
* Sells building A of Vaci Greens (Budapest) to group of private Hungarian investors
TBILISI, July 6 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised 64 million lari ($30 million) from a Georgian lari-denominated bond sale to support development of the local capital market and microenterprises in Georgia, the bank said on Wednesday.
"ADB's second lari-denominated bond will help strengthen the Georgian bond market and provide critical support to the microfinance sector," said Pierre Van Peteghem, the ADB's treasurer.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) issued its first public bond in lari last month, a 5-year maturity worth 107 million lari ($49 million). It had issued corporate bonds in lari in 2014.
($1=2.3 lari) (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 BlackRock Inc is pushing further into the private infrastructure market with an agreement to buy First Reserve Corp's Energy Infrastructure Funds unit.
* Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co : Deutsche Bank launches an accelerated offering of up to 2,244,274 shares of Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co