TBILISI, Sept 2 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million loan to help ex-Soviet Georgia to develop small business in the country, the bank said on Friday.

"ADB assistance will help Georgia maintain macroeconomic stability, streamline public spending, and expand access to finance," ADB said in a statement.

It said that another key component of the programme is to support reforms to improve the adequacy, fairness, and sustainability of the country's pension system.

The former Soviet republic has been hit by a decline in exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble , though the situation started to improve in April with the lari currency stabilising and remittances and imports growing. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alison Williams)