(Updates with comments from economy minister, background)

By Margarita Antidze

TBILISI Feb 19 Georgia's central bank sold $40 million in foreign currency on Thursday to support the weakening lari currency, and the government said it planned to ask the International Monetary Fund for more financial aid.

It was the bank's second attempt this year to support the currency after it sold $40 million on Feb. 11, the same day that it raised its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent to maintain financial stability.

The former Soviet republic has been hit by a plunge in the Russian rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along with declining exports, remittances and foreign investment, all of which have left the country with a widening current account deficit.

Georgian exports tumbled 30 percent year-on-year in January, continuing their decline, mainly due to falling exports to Russia and Ukraine.

Remittances slumped by 23.3 percent in January year-on-year to $75.5 million.

On Thursday, the central bank set the lari's official exchange rate for Friday at 2.1472 per U.S. dollar, much weaker than the 1.7542 rate at the start of November.

Price pressures have increased as the lari has weakened. Consumer prices rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in January after increasing an annual 2.0 percent in December.

The central bank's currency reserves were $2.610 billion on Jan. 31, down from $2.699 billion at the end of 2014, with January's $89 million decline in part due to foreign debt repayments.

In the whole of 2014, the central bank's total net foreign-currency interventions amounted to $100 million.

Georgia's economy minister Georgy Kvirikashvili said the government intended to ask the IMF for "additional funds for capital spending that will be used for infrastructure projects." He did not elaborate.

The IMF's Executive Board approved a 36-month programme for Georgia last July giving the country access to about $154 million in financial support overall. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)