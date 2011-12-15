TBILISI Dec 15 JSC Bank of Georgia , Georgia's biggest bank by assets, said it had issued 1.5 million additional common shares ahead of a planned premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The bank said on Thursday shares were issued out of its authorised but unissued share capital for the purposes of the bank's compensation plan for top executives.

Bank of Georgia said in September it was seeking a premium listing on the LSE and wanted to incorporate a new holding company in Britain in order to attract more investors.

The company expects to make a formal tender offer to existing investors before the end of this year, with ING Bank N.V advising it on the deal.

"We are very pleased with the strong support for our planned premium listing from our investors, the majority of whom have already indicated that they intend to participate in the tender offer," Chief Executive Irakly Gilauri said in a statement.

The bank also said that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and International Financial Corporation had agreed to convert part of their respective convertible subordinated loans into a total of 1,817,503 bank shares each, to be issued fully paid by a conversion of an outstanding principle amount of $24,951,541.

In August, Bank of Georgia reported a 139 percent year-on-year rise in the second quarter net profit, after 82 percent annual rise in the first quarter. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by)