TBILISI Dec 15 JSC Bank of Georgia
, Georgia's biggest bank by assets, said it had issued
1.5 million additional common shares ahead of a planned premium
listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
The bank said on Thursday shares were issued out of its
authorised but unissued share capital for the purposes of the
bank's compensation plan for top executives.
Bank of Georgia said in September it was seeking a premium
listing on the LSE and wanted to incorporate a new holding
company in Britain in order to attract more investors.
The company expects to make a formal tender offer to
existing investors before the end of this year, with ING Bank
N.V advising it on the deal.
"We are very pleased with the strong support for our planned
premium listing from our investors, the majority of whom have
already indicated that they intend to participate in the tender
offer," Chief Executive Irakly Gilauri said in a statement.
The bank also said that the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development and International Financial Corporation had
agreed to convert part of their respective convertible
subordinated loans into a total of 1,817,503 bank shares each,
to be issued fully paid by a conversion of an outstanding
principle amount of $24,951,541.
In August, Bank of Georgia reported a 139 percent
year-on-year rise in the second quarter net profit, after 82
percent annual rise in the first quarter.
