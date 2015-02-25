TBILISI Feb 25 A 30-percent weakening in Georgia's currency has already begun to hurt imports but the central bank has enough reserves to secure financial stability, its central bank chief Georgy Kadagidze said on Wednesday.

Kadagidze told reporters the central bank expected the lari to stabilise in the near future. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)