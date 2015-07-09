TBILISI, July 9 Georgia's foreign exchange
reserves rose by $90.2 million in June to $2.484 billion as of
June 30, the country's central bank said on Thursday.
The central bank did not give a reason for the rise.
The reserves have fallen by $215.5 million since the
beginning of the year as the bank has sold $200 million at
auctions to support the weakening lari currency and used the
rest for foreign debt repayments.
The central bank set the lari's official exchange rate for
Thursday at 2.25 per dollar, up from 1.75 set at the start of
November.
The former Soviet republic's economy has been battered by
weakness in Russia's rouble and fighting in Ukraine, along with
declining exports and remittances from abroad and a rising
current account deficit.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)