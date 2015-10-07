BRIEF-Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice
* Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TBILISI Oct 7 Georgia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $2.464 billion as of Sept. 30 from $2.463 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TCC assets and frasers centrepoint limited will jointly develop 104 rai in bangkok