TBILISI Feb 18 Georgia's TBC Bank, the
country's largest retail bank, reported on Wednesday a 27.5
percent rise in its 2014 net profit to 158.5 million lari ($85
million).
TBC Bank raised around $640 million through an
initial public offering (IPO) of global depositary receipts in
London last June.
The bank became the largest retail bank in Georgia in the
fourth quarter of 2014 with a market share of 33.7 percent in
retail deposits and 29.7 percent in retail loans.
The bank's market share in total assets and total loans
stood at 26.3 percent and 27.7 percent, respectively.
The bank released the following results in a statement (in
billion of lari):
2014 2013
Total assets 5.424 4.451
Total liabilities 4.404 3.722
Total loans to clients 3.706 1.989
Total shareholders' equity 1.020 0.729
Total operating income 0.458 0.382
Net interest income 0.339 0.283
Net profit 0.159 0.124
Shareholders of the TBC Bank include the World Bank's
International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development, Germany's DEG investment
corporation, JPMorgan and investment manager Ashmore.
($1=1.86 as of Dec. 31, 2014)
