TBILISI, March 20 The Bank of Georgia, the country's largest lender, said on Tuesday its 2011 net profit rose 72 percent year-on-year to $81.3 million thanks to increasing deposits and a fall in bad loan provisions on the back of a wider economic recovery.

The bank's results come after it successfully completed premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in February with the launch of trading in 36 million shares.

Georgia's economy, hit by the global crisis and the war with Russia in 2008, has been recovering since 2010, underpinned by increasing lending activity in the private sector and higher demand for its exports.

The Bank of Georgia released the following consolidated results in the statement (in billion of dollars):

2011 2010 Total assets 2.794 2.259 Total client deposits 1.529 1.131 Total liabilities 2.307 1.868 Total loans to clients 1.567 1.335 Total shareholders' equity 0.487 0.391 Net operating income 0.121 0.056 Net interest income 0.143 0.118 Net profit 0.081 0.047 (Reporting by Margarita Antidze)