TBILISI, Sept 24 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it had sold its 5 percent stake in Georgia's largest bank, ending the role it played in supporting the bank in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

The EBRD said in a statement its 1,795,503 shares of London-listed Bank of Georgia, the country's number one bank by assets, were sold on the London Stock Exchange.

The shares were sold at a small discount to Tuesday's closing price of 24.98 pounds, the EBRD, set up in 1991 to help former communist countries in Eastern Europe make the transition to market economies, said.

The shares were placed with international institutional investors through RBC Capital Markets and UBS Limited as joint bookrunners.

The EBRD has had a 5 percent stake in Bank of Georgia since early 2012 following the conversion of a financial package provided in December 2008.

"The EBRD's role in supporting Bank of Georgia in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis is now complete," Nick Tesseyman, EBRD managing director, said.

"The EBRD will continue to provide debt financing to Bank of Georgia going forward as part of our continued support to the Georgian financial sector." (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Susan Thomas)