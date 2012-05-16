MOSCOW May 16 Georgian billionaire Bidzina
(Boris) Ivanishvili has sold his real estate development assets
to Russia's property group BIN for $982.5 million, his
management company Unikor group said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The deal between Ivanishvili and Bin Group, co-owned by the
head of BinBank Mikail Shishkhanov and Gutseriev brothers
Mikhail and Sait-Salam, includes residential area property,
hotels and business centres and is expected to be closed by
August 15.
Earlier this month Ivanishvili sold his Russian bank
Rossyisky Credit to a group of private investors for $352
million.
Ivanishvili, a once reclusive tycoon whose wealth is
estimated at $6.4 billion by Forbes magazine, launched his own
political movement in Georgia and called for President Mikhail
Saakashvili's resignation in October last year.
He also promised to sell all his assets in Russia and invest
money in the Georgian economy instead.
(Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Mike Nesbit)