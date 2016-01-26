TBILISI Jan 26 Georgia's central bank said it had sold $20 million at a foreign-currency auction on Tuesday as part of efforts to support the country's weakening lari currency.

It was the bank's third intervention on the currency market this year. It sold $40 million at two previous foreign-currency auctions this year to support the lari.

The bank sold about $300 million last year to support the national currency.

Georgia's foreign-exchange reserves fell to $2.5 billion as of Dec. 31 from $2.7 billion at the beginning of 2015. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)