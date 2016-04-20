TBILISI, April 20 Georgia's central bank bought $10 million at a currency auction on Wednesday amid a strengthening of the national currency.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the ailing lari currency and had no interventions in February. It bought $15 million at two currency auctions in March and another $10 million on April 14 amid a strengthening of the lari. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs)