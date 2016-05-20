BRIEF-Nippon Sheet Glass: to raise 40 bln yen, issue preferred shares
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
TBILISI May 20 Georgia's central bank has bought $40 million at a currency auction on Friday, as the country's lari currency continues to strengthen.
The central bank has bought $135 million on the foreign exchange market since March until today after selling $60 million in January. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
TOKYO, Feb 2 The dollar index slipped to its lowest level since mid-November in Asian trading on Thursday, as the dollar extended its losses against the yen after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors hoping for a more hawkish policy stance.