TBILISI Nov 3 Georgia's central bank chief said on Tuesday he did not expect further depreciation of the lari currency despite high inflationary expectations.

Georgy Kadagidze told Reuters annual inflation could exceed the target of 6 percent by the end of this year and in early 2016, but added that a mid-year target would be met.

"Lari has stabilised ... and we don't expect any further depreciation," Kadagidze said.

