TBILISI May 5 Georgia's central bank raised a minimum supervisory capital for commercial banks to 50 million lari ($20.5 mln) from 12 million lari, the central bank said on Friday.
"This change is aimed at limiting risks for banks with low capitalisation and at encouraging institutions with a solid financial base to enter (Georgia's) financial sector," the bank said in a statement.
The bank said that a new rule was supported by the International Monetary Fund.
($1=2.44 lari) (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
