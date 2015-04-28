TBILISI, April 28 Georgia's central bank sold $40 million at a foreign-currency auction on Tuesday, the bank said, as part of efforts to support the country's weakening lari currency.

It was the bank's fifth intervention on the currency market this year after it earlier sold $160 million at four auctions.

The bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.5 percent on March 25 after raising it in February to help maintain financial stability.

On Tuesday, the central bank set the lari's official exchange rate for Wednesday at 2.3087 per U.S. dollar, much weaker than the 1.7542 rate at the start of November.

The former Soviet republic's economy has been battered by a plunge in Russia's rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along with declining exports, remittances and foreign investment and a rising current account deficit. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)