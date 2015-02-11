TBILISI Feb 11 Georgia's central bank on
Wednesday raised its key refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4
percent, as part of efforts to preserve financial stability,
control inflation and support the country's lari currency.
Georgia had held its refinancing rate at 4 percent since
last February, when it raised it from 3.75 percent.
Consumer prices rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in January
after rising 2.0 percent year-on-year in December. In
month-on-month terms, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in
January, down from 0.7 percent monthly inflation in December.
The government targets 2015 inflation in the former Soviet
South Caucasus republic in a range of 5-6 percent.
