TBILISI, July 4 Seventy-three people were
treated in hospital after a chlorine leak at a water
distribution company in Georgia late on Tuesday, a Tbilisi city
official said.
"Around 30 patients are still in hospitals, but the majority
of them will be discharged by the end of the day," Temur
Grigalashvili, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The leak was caused by the malfunction of a tap on a tank
containing chlorine.
Nearly half of those taken to hospital were on a bus that
passed through the area in Tbilisi where the leak occurred,
Grigalashvili said.
An 18-year-old male patient suffering from asthma was in a
serious condition, he said.
The leak no longer presented any threat to people or the
environment, Georgia's Environment Minister Goga Khachidze told
television channel Imedi TV.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Janet Lawrence)