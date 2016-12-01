TBILISI Dec 1 Georgia's central bank said on Thursday it expected the lari currency to stop devaluating shortly.

The lari hit an all-time low of 2.5352 to the dollar on Thursday, down from 2.5311 on Wednesday.

"We expect that devaluation will stop shortly," the bank said in a statement.

The central bank said the lari devaluation was mainly driven by the U.S. dollar's strengthening and strong domestic demand for the foreign currency. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)