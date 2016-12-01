BOJ surprises by bond buying increase, yields dip
* BOJ increases 5-10 year bond purchases to Y450 bln from Y410 bln
TBILISI Dec 1 Georgia's central bank said on Thursday it expected the lari currency to stop devaluating shortly.
The lari hit an all-time low of 2.5352 to the dollar on Thursday, down from 2.5311 on Wednesday.
"We expect that devaluation will stop shortly," the bank said in a statement.
The central bank said the lari devaluation was mainly driven by the U.S. dollar's strengthening and strong domestic demand for the foreign currency. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.