* Chief of military staff, ex-interior minister detained
* Former minister was ally of President Saakashvili
* Opposition fears witch hunt after tight election
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 7 The Georgian government detained
the armed forces' chief of staff on Wednesday on suspicion of
abuse of power, stepping up what the opposition says is
political persecution of President Mikheil Saakashvili's allies.
New Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili's coalition said
after ousting Saakashvili's party in an election last month that
former officials suspected of crimes would be prosecuted.
It began acting on its promise on Tuesday by detaining Bacho
Akhalaia, a former interior and defence minister. General Georgy
Kalandadze, the military chief of staff, and another army
commander were brought in for questioning early on Wednesday.
The opposition fears a witch hunt now that Saakashvili's
nine-year dominance has ended in the former Soviet republic, a
focus of tensions between Russia and the West and a transit
country for Caspian Sea oil and gas exports to Europe.
Akhalaia, who quit as interior minister over a prison abuse
scandal shortly before the election, remained in detention at
the prosecutor general's office after being questioned for three
hours, his lawyer said.
"The reason for his detention was that during his work as a
defence minister he allegedly insulted several officers in the
presence of others," attorney David Dekanoidze told reporters.
"I've never ever heard such an absurd reason for detention,"
Dekanoidze said.
Chief prosecutor Archil Kbilashvili said Kalandadze and
Zurab Shamatava, commander of the army's Fourth Brigade, faced
similar accusations. He said state investigators had evidence
that Akhalaia, Kalandadze and Shamatava had insulted six
servicemen in October 2011.
None of the detainees has been charged but could face up to
eight years in jail if found guilty of abuse of power.
"THE ACTION OF COWARDS"
Akhalaia left Georgia after the election but returned this
week, saying he was ready to answer any questions from
law-enforcement agencies.
"Akhalaia's detention is the action of cowards. They got
very scared when Bacho Akhalaia, an honest man, returned to
Georgia," said Akaky Minashvili, a member of parliament from
Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM).
The opposition fears retribution after the closely fought
election and says Ivanishvili hopes to put pressure on his rival
Saakashvili. In one such move, Ivanishvili said last week the
government was considering cutting funding for the presidential
administration next year.
"It's nothing but political persecution," Nugzar Tsiklauri,
a member of parliament from the UNM, said of the detentions.
Saakashvili, the hero of the 2003 Rose Revolution that swept
out Georgia's post-Soviet old guard, must step down next year
and reforms due to take effect after a presidential vote in 2013
will weaken the president and strengthen parliament and the
prime minister.
Akhalaia, 32, was appointed as Georgia's defence minister in
2009, one year after a five-day war with Russia, and served in
that post for three years.
Before that he served as the head of Georgia's penitentiary
department, where he led a struggle against the established
system of "thieves in law" which ruled prisons in the former
Soviet republic.
Human rights groups have accused Akhalaia of a carrying out
a heavy-handed crackdown on Georgia's largest prison riot in
2006, in which seven inmates were killed, and blamed him for the
ill treatment of prisoners and military servicemen.
The reports of prisoner abuse led to protests in the country
of 4.5 million just before the election. Akhalaia was one of
several former high-ranking officials, including the defence and
justice ministers, who left the country after the election.