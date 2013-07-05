TBILISI, July 5 Georgian police have arrested two foreigners after finding 116 kg (255 lbs) of heroin in a truck, the country's biggest seizure of illegal drugs, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

A Turk and a Moldovan were detained on Wednesday after crossing the border from Armenia in a truck with tens of millions of dollars worth of heroin hidden in a secret compartment, ministry spokeswoman Nino Giorgobiani said.

Ex-Soviet Georgia is on a drug trafficking route between Asia and Europe, often originating in Afghanistan and moving westward via Iran and the South Caucasus and onward to Russia, Turkey or Western Europe, according to a recent U.S. State Department report. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Steve Gutterman and David Goodman)