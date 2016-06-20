TBILISI, June 20 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) issued its first public
bond in Georgia's lari currency, as it looks to raise funds for
local projects and develop the country's debt market.
The EBRD said on Monday the five-year bond, worth 107
million lari ($49 million), was placed on the Georgian Stock
Exchange on Friday with an initial three-month coupon of 6.45
percent.
The EBRD, which issued corporate bonds in lari in 2014, said
the new issue would help fund infrastructure and energy projects
and small and medium businesses.
($1=2.18 lari)
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by John Stonestreet)