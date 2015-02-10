TBILISI Feb 10 Georgia's central bank will raise base interest rates on Wednesday, its chief said, launching what could be a cycle of monetary tightening to preserve financial stability, control inflation and support the ailing lari currency.

The former Soviet state's economy is suffering side effects from a plunge in Russia's rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along with declining exports, remittances and foreign investment and a rising current account deficit.

"We need to tackle inflationary expectations, which are very high," Georgy Kadagidze told Reuters in an interview.

"It means raising the refinancing rate, but step-by-step, not a big jump, not the way we've witnessed in some of our neighbouring countries."

Neighbouring Russia hiked rates by 650 basis points to 17 percent in mid-December to bolster the rouble, before trimming rates back to 15 percent in January.

Georgia has held its refinancing rate at 4 percent since raising it from 3.75 percent last February.

Other members of the bank's monetary policy committee told Reuters they would also vote for a rate hike at Wednesday's meeting.

INFLATION THREAT

Kadagidze said there was no threat to Georgia's financial stability and inflation was under control in the short term, though events were changing "very quickly".

"Annual inflation will reach 5 percent in the second half of this year, which is within our target of 5-6 percent for this year," he said. "Despite the fact that our inflation forecast remains the same, we can't underestimate the influence of the events around us."

Georgian consumer prices rose just 1.4 percent year-on-year in January.

Price pressures have risen as the lari has weakened. It was trading at 2.0346 per dollar on Monday compared with 1.7542 at the start of November.

Kadagidze said most of the lari's depreciation had already happened and that the central bank, which has not sold dollars on the market since November, would only intervene to support it when necessary "to ease shocks to our economy".

The central bank's currency reserves fell to $2.699 billion at the start of 2015 from $2.823 billion a year earlier. Kadagidze said current reserves were enough and would cover more than three months of imports.

Georgia's trade deficit rose by 15.5 percent last year to $5.7 billion.

Kadagidze, who said last month Georgia's 2015 economic growth forecast of 5 percent would be cut, said the government was likely to come up with a new figure in coming weeks. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and John Stonestreet)