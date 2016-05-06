TBILISI May 6 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is about to significantly increase its economic growth forecast for Georgia for 2016 and 2017, its representative in the former Soviet republic said on Friday.

The EBRD, created in 1991 originally to invest in the former Soviet bloc countries of eastern Europe, is currently predicting 2.6 percent growth for Georgia this year. It will publish its latest forecasts for 36 countries at its annual meeting in London next week.

"The one with the largest upward revision out of the 36 countries is Georgia. You can expect ... a significant increase on (the) economic growth forecast for this year and 2017," Bruno Balvanera told Reuters.

The Georgian government sees 2016 economic growth at 3 percent.

Balvanera said the upward revision was mainly based on a stabilisation in the external economic environment, appreciation of the national currencies of Georgia's main trade partners, a depreciation of the U.S dollar, and a clear government economic strategy.

"On the back of that, we see the results. We see the lari is going up, we see the central bank buying currency, interest rates start to go down," he said.

Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 7.5 percent from 8 percent in April, amid a strengthening of the national currency, and said it planned to reduce it further gradually.

Inflation in the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people stood at 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, up from 2.5 percent in April 2015, but down from 4.1 percent in March 2016 and within the government's 5 percent target for this year.

The central bank, which has bought $75 million on the foreign exchange market since March after selling $60 million in January, said it expected annual inflation to decline further in the next quarter.

Balvanera said the EBRD was preparing for its third issue of lari-denominated bonds in late May or early June. It would place lari bonds equivalent to $60 million with a maturity of five years.

Balvanera named energy, banking, services, retail and healthcare as the most attractive sectors for foreign investors in Georgia. "We also hope that light industry is going to develop, and see some good potential in agriculture," he added.

The EBRD on Thursday approved a financial package worth $155 million to Georgia's Rustavi Azot LLC, a producer of nitrogen-based fertilisers, which has an output capacity of up to 220,000 tonnes of ammonia per year, senior EBRD banker Nataly Mouravidze, told Reuters.

She said the bank's share in the package was $60 million. (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)