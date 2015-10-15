TBILISI Oct 15 The European Investment Bank
(EIB) has lent Georgia 100 million euros ($114.45 million) to
finance wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure in
the country's second largest city of Kutaisi, the EIB vice
president said on Thursday.
"Water and sanitary infrastructure is high on the EIB's
agenda in Georgia ... This is another loan with a major
environmental and health dimension," László Baranyay said in a
statement.
Baranyay is participating in the Silk Road international
economic forum in Georgia.
The total project cost, which addresses water supply and
wastewater investments in several municipalities in western
Georgia, is 280 million euros, co-financed by the Asian
Development Bank (172 million euros) and with grants from the
Neighbourhood Investment Facility (4.75 million euros) and the
Eastern Partnership Technical Assistance Trust Fund (3.25
million euros).
The EIB's loan will be used to finance the rehabilitation
and extension of the municipal sewerage system in Kutaisi and
the construction of a mechanical biological wastewater treatment
plant.
($1 = 0.8737 euros)
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)