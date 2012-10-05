* Victorious coalition leader expects to name cabinet on
Monday
* Rivals hold talks, point to peaceful transition
* Ballot count complete, seat breakdown not announced
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 5 The opposition coalition that won
Georgia's parliamentary election started talks with members of
President Mikheil Saakashvili's party on Friday to ensure a
smooth transition of power in the former Soviet republic.
Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire head of Georgian Dream,
the coalition that won a majority of parliament seats in the
Oct. 1 election after a bitter campaign, said he expected to
nominate his cabinet on Monday.
A member of Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM)
reiterated the president's promise to cooperate in forming a
government, the latest sign that Georgia's first post-Soviet
transfer of power between parties through an election will be
peaceful.
"It was a constructive and useful meeting," Ivanishvili told
business leaders after his four allies in the Georgian Dream
coalition held talks with four members of UNM. "I think we will
be able to name a new government on Monday."
Ivanishvili, who is Georgia's richest man but only entered
politics a year ago when he began to mount a challenge to
Saakashvili's rule, did not reveal names of any nominees. He has
said no members of the previous government would be retained.
Saakashvili, 44, a pro-Western leader swept to power in the
peaceful 2003 Rose Revolution street protests that ejected the
Soviet old guard in 2003, conceded his party's defeat on Tuesday
based on partial results.
His concession won praise from the United States and other
Western countries and organisations eager to see the Caucasus
nations, a strategically located conduit for energy exports to
Europe, avoid a showdown in the streets over the vote.
The new parliament should convene within 20 days of the
election. The president formally presents the nominations for
the cabinet, which needs a simple majority in the 150-seat
chamber to be approved.
"We are not going to create any problems and the president
will submit a cabinet which will be agreed with representatives
of Georgian Dream," Pavle Kublashvili, a UNM member who took
part in the talks at government headquarters, told Reuters.
Ivanishvili, 56, plans to be prime minister, a post that
would make him Georgia's most powerful official when reforms
weakening the head of state take effect after a presidential
election next year.
He has called for calm since the election, as has
Saakashvili whose final term ends next year, setting up an
awkward period of political cohabitation with Ivanishvili.
Ivanishvili says he wants to improve ties with Moscow, badly
damaged by a brief 2008 war that followed strains over
Saakashvili's efforts to bring Georgia, dominated by Russia for
nearly two centuries before the 1991 Soviet collapse, into NATO.
But he has said he will pursue integration with NATO and
Europe and that his first trip abroad following the election
will be to the United States, which has strongly supported
Saakashvili during his presidency.
Georgia's electoral system allocates 77 of the 150
parliament seats according to party lists and the other 73 to he
winners of races in individual constituencies.
A full ballot count showed Georgian Dream had 54.9 percent
and the United National Movement had 40.4 percent of the party
list votes, the Central Election Commission said on Friday.
In individual races Georgian Dream won 39 seats against 34
seats for the UNM, according to the commission. It has not
announced exactly how many seats each party will have.