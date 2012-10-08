* Soccer veteran, ex-envoy to UN among Ivanishvili's choices
* Billionaire's bloc beats president's party in Oct. 1 vote
* Ivanishvili: improving ties with Russia among priorities
* Vote ends political domination of US-allied Saakashvili
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 8 Georgian tycoon Bidzina
Ivanishvili named a retired soccer player and a former envoy to
the United Nations on Monday as his prospective cabinet deputies
after leading an opposition coalition to election victory.
Ivanishvili, the billionaire political newcomer whose
six-party Georgian Dream ended President Mikheil Saakashvili's
nine-year dominance in the Caucasus nation, intends to become
prime minister after parliament convenes later this month.
He named his picks for some senior government posts,
shunning Saakashvili allies as expected after a bitter campaign
in the nation that straddles an energy supply route to Europe
and is an arena of strategic rivalry between Russia and the
West.
Saakashvili and members of his party promised to cooperate
in forming a government - a sign Georgia's first post-Soviet
transfer of power between parties through an election will be
peaceful despite fears of unrest over the Oct. 1 vote.
Ivanishvili told a news conference that Irakly Alasania, who
resigned as ambassador to the United Nations in 2008 and went
into opposition to Saakashvili, would be defence minister and
one of two deputy prime ministers.
Kakha Kaladze, a former defender for AC Milan and the
national soccer team and seen as a staunch Ivanishvili loyalist,
was to be the other deputy and also the minister for regional
development, he said.
Ivanishvili picked his spokeswoman Maya Panjikidze, a former
ambassador to Germany and the Netherlands, to be foreign
minister. Irakly Garibashvili, a close ally of the billionaire
and former head of his charity fund, is to be interior minister.
Parliament must ratify Ivanishvili's cabinet choices but
this will be only a formality since his coalition commands a
majority in the chamber.
Western governments are watching whether Ivanishvili will
push ahead with democratic advances made under Saakashvili and
how he will juggle relations with Russia and the United States.
TENDING TO TIES WITH RUSSIA
Ivanishvili says he wants to repair ties with Moscow wrecked
by a brief 2008 war that followed strains over the U.S.-allied
Saakashvili's efforts to bring Georgia, dominated by Russia for
almost 200 years before the 1991 Soviet collapse, into NATO.
But two Russian-backed breakaway Georgian regions pose a big
obstacle and Ivanishvili has said he will pursue integration
with NATO and Europe and that his first trip abroad following
the election will be to the United States.
Ivanishvili, 56, Georgia's richest man with an estimated
$6.4 billion, entered politics only a year ago when he mounted a
challenge to Saakashvili, who rose to power in the peaceful
Rose Revolution of 2003 but had seen his popularity fade.
Footage on opposition TV channels showing brutal treatment
of prison inmates deepened disaffection with Saakashvili, whose
critics say he has trampled on freedoms, monopolised power and
damaged the chances of his United National Movement in the vote.
"Besides the fact that we have peacefully changed the
government, now we should do something even bigger, which is to
become truly the people's government and truly an honest
government," Ivanishvili told a news conference.
He said he might meet Saakashvili on Tuesday for the first
time since the election in the nation of 4.5 million. The two
face a potentially uncomfortable period of co-habitation before
a presidential election next year.
Saakashvili is barred from seeking a new term. Reforms
scheduled to take effect after the presidential vote will weaken
the head of state while giving more power to parliament and
making the prime minister the most powerful executive official.
Mark Mullen, head of anti-corruption watchdog Transparency
International Georgia, told Reuters that the announced cabinet
picks were "very good news ...
"I think overwhelmingly the people that have been chosen for
the jobs are very good, some of them are extremely experienced."
Discussions over portfolios including the economy, finance
and energy ministries were still under way, Ivanishvili said.