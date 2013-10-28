UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TBILISI Oct 28 European observers on Monday gave Georgia's presidential election a clean bill of health, saying it was "positive and transparent" and respected freedoms of expression, movement and assembly.
"This clean election ... tells me that Georgia's democracy is maturing," said Joao Soares, head of the observer mission sent by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Europe's main security and rights watchdog.
Partial results showed Sunday's election was won by Georgy Margvelashvili, the candidate representing the ruling Georgian Dream coalition. Unlike previous elections in post-Soviet Georgia, the vote was free of major violations and violence.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.